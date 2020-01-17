Also available on the nbc app

It hasn’t been a quiet few weeks for the royal family. In the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell announcement that they will be stepping back as senior royals, it was also reported that Meghan’s own father Thomas Markle could testify against her as she and Prince Harry sue the Mail On Sunday for publishing a private letter Meghan sent to her father. Now Meghan’s half-sister Samantha, Thomas’ daughter from his first marriage, is breaking her silence on the matter in an interview with ITV’s “This Morning.” The 55-year-old said that while Thomas has not yet met his son-in-law or his grandson, baby Archie, should they meet soon Meghan and Harry will have “quite a bit of apologizing to do” for how they treated her father.

Appearing: