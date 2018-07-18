Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle's half-sister isn't happy with her royal sibling. Samantha Grant took to Twitter on Tuesday night to lash out at the Duchess of Sussex for "ignoring" their father, Thomas Markle, and said she'd hold the newlywed responsible if he died. The disgruntled sister's comments come two days after Thomas told The Sun he thought he was being "shunned" by the royal family.

