Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle’s half sister Samantha Markle has officially released her memoir, “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s sister.” In the book, Samantha says she feared for her father Thomas Markle, who reportedly had a heart attack prior to Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018. “I could feel my heart pounding, and I knew something was tragically wrong. I wanted to call the police in Mexico, or anybody just to have somebody track him down. I didn't hear from him until May 13, when he let me know that he was in a small charity hospital in Mexico after having a small heart attack, and all they could do there was stabilize him and his doctor had him go to Chula Vista Hospital in San Diego,” the book reads according to Newsweek.

Appearing: