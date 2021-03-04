Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle's friends are coming to her defense following allegations of bullying and emotional cruelty toward staff members during her time as a working royal. "I know that Meg would feel awful if she knew that someone felt that way about working with her, but also know that no one ever approached her about anything like this at all during that time," a close friend of the Duchess told Harper's Bazaar anonymously. "I have never known her to be anything but kind and considerate to her friends and colleagues." A spokesperson for Meghan and Prince Harry previously denied the accusations published in The Times of London and called the situation a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."

Appearing: