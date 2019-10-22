Also available on the NBC app

Gregg Sulkin has nothing but praise for former co-star Meghan Markle! The British actor, who worked alongside Meghan in 2015's "Anti-Social," gushed about the Duchess of Sussex to Access Hollywood during an interview with Laura Marano for their new movie, "A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish." He said, "Meghan's very special. If there's one person I would want to represent our country, it would be her. I think she's very sophisticated, extremely smart, very classy and overall just a fabulous, fabulous human being."

