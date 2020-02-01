Meghan Markle's First Post-Royal Gig Could Be A Netflix Reality Wedding Show

Also available on the NBC app

Is Meghan Markle getting ready for her reality TV show close-up? Reports are swirling that the Duchess of Sussex is getting back into showbiz after stepping down as an official senior member of the royal family. According to Page Six, Meghan's first post-royal gig will be a Canadian reality show about second weddings dubbed, "I Do, Redo." The 38-year-old will reportedly make multiple appearances on the upcoming Netflix show alongside her friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney.

Appearing: