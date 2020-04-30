Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson is expecting his first child! The 43-year-old director and producer announced on Instagram that his new wife Tracey Kurland is pregnant with a baby girl. The post included a selfie of the couple happily posing in protective masks while Trevor cradled his love's belly. "Future mother of the year and girl dad way outta his league!" he gushed. "Best thing I've ever produced hands down. Baby girl, so excited to meet you in September."

