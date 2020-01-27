Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle's estranged father is once again laying it out all on the table. While appearing on "Good Morning Britain," Thomas Markle claimed that "everything will come out" if he faces his daughter in court. "It would be the worst place to have to meet her and Harry - but it might come down to that because I will certainly testify against the things that have been said about me. The lies," he said of the possible encounter.

