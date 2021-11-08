Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother is apologizing to her and Prince Harry. In an open letter Thomas Markle Jr. is asking for forgiveness, after writing a brash open letter in 2018 where he told Prince Harry it's not too late to cancel the couple's impending nuptials. On Monday night's episode of "Big Brother VIP Australia," Thomas shared that he regrets his harsh words. "I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart for the awful mean letter that I wrote," he said in a new open letter to the couple.

