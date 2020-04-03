Also available on the nbc app

The first clips of Meghan Markle's narration work are finally here! Last month, it was announced that the Duchess of Sussex had lent her voice to the new Disneynature documentary "Elephant," which tells the story of a herd as they journey across the Kalahari Desert in search of paradise. Meghan's narration has been called "enthusiastic," and she's "very confident in her delivery," DailyMail.com's Charlie Lankston tells Access Hollywood.

