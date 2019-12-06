Meghan Markle’s ‘Deal Or No Deal’ Briefcase Is Up For Auction But It’ll Cost You A Pretty Penny

Also available on the NBC app

Before she was a royal, Meghan Markle was working hard in Hollywood. The 38-year-old’s “Deal Or No Deal” briefcase is up for auction and is currently listed on Profiles in History’s “Hollywood A Collector’s Ransom” auction. According to the website, it is expected to sell for $4,000 to $6,000. “The actress and model who held it during the game show ‘Deal Or No Deal’ during season 2, Meghan Markle, assumed the role of Duchess of Sussex, wife of Britain’s Prince Harry,” the description about the piece reads.

Appearing: