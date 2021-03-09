Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle is reacting to his daughter’s bombshell interview with Oprah. In an exclusive interview on Tuesday with “Good Morning Britain” Thomas reacted to Meghan saying she felt “betrayed” after he lied about working with the press ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. Thomas said he’s disappointed in the situation and that he’s apologized "at least 100 times." He also revealed the reason that he keeps speaking out to the press, saying it’s because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t speak to him and that he would stop if they would talk to him.

