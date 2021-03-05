Main Content

Meghan Markle's College BFF Speaks Out Against Bullying Claims: 'Goodwill Runs In Her Bones'

Meghan Markle's longtime friend from college has also spoken out in her defense amid claims of bullying and emotional cruelty from royal staff members. Television producer and writer Lindsay Roth countered the allegations as she candidly addressed the Duchess of Sussex's character in a lengthy Instagram post alongside photos from their two-decade friendship. She wrote in part, "Meg's M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families and her colleagues."

