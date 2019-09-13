Meghan Markle's Close Friend Misha Nonoo Calls Criticism Of Duchess 'Unjust'

Also available on the NBC app

Misha Nonoo is coming to her close friend's defense. The fashion designer slammed the criticism against Meghan Markle when she joined Keir Simmons for an interview on "Today." She said, "I think it's unjust and I think that people should really focus on the good work that they do." Misha partnered with the Duchess of Sussex on her capsule collection for Smart Works and designed a white button-down shirt for the five-piece set.

