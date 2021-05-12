Also available on the nbc app

Jason Knauf, who reportedly previously made bullying allegations against Meghan Markle, is stepping down from his role at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation at the end of the year. Knauf issued a statement implying that his departure was amicable saying, “Working with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been the privilege of my career. I will always be grateful for the opportunity I have had to support their leadership in the UK and internationally.”

