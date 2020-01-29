Also available on the NBC app

Congrats are in order for Meghan Markle's close friend Misha Nonoo, who is expecting her first child with husband Michael Hess. The British designer announced her pregnancy news in People magazine several months after her star-studded wedding in Rome. "We are so thrilled, it's just really exciting," she said. "It's a very grateful time of life." Misha's pregnancy inspired her to create her first maternity wear collection with Hatch. The two pieces, a button-down shirt and shirt dress, are inspired by the iconic "Husband Shirt" worn by her pal Meghan during her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the Toronto Invictus Games in 2017.

