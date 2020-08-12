Also available on the nbc app

Jessica Mulroney has returned to social media after eight weeks of radio silence. The 40-year-old, who faced backlash after a fellow fashion blogger accused her of abusing her white privilege, shared a sweet video to her Instagram in honor of her twin sons’ 10th birthday. She also acknowledged the controversy, saying “My incredible family has had to witness their mom in the worst state. These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart.”

