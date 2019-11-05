Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney Responds To Haters Who Trolled Her Swimsuit Snap

Also available on the NBC app

Jessica Mulroney is not here for the haters. She shared an image that reads, "Note to self. never ever post another picture of myself in a bathing suit. Only wear parkas by the beach." The caption reads, "Apparently a picture in a bathing suit is offensive to my career, some followers, the charities I work with and my children. But guess what... I don’t care. Thank you to my supportive followers who stand up to body shaming. Everyone else, get a clue." The post comes after the 39-year-old shared a stunning snap in a red swimsuit, which got some nasty comments from trolls.

