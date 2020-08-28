Also available on the nbc app

Jessica Mulroney is looking back fondly on close friend Meghan Markle's royal wedding. The stylist shared a rare and now-deleted Instagram post about her duchess pal this week, telling fans that one especially heartwarming moment from Meghan and Prince Harry's nuptials still makes her smile. Though Jessica was widely considered to be Meghan's "something blue" for the 2018 ceremony, donning a cobalt dress while supporting her bestie, Jessica's children all had special roles as well and she let her Instagram followers know that it's something she'll never forget.

