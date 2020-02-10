Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney Drops Sneak Peek At Wedding Reality Show

CLIP02/10/20
Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle's BFF is ready for the spotlight! Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney dropped the first trailer for her upcoming reality series "I Do, Redo," which chronicles couples getting a second chance at their dream wedding. Jessica revealed in a press release that she feels "blessed" to "be able to create a show that truly inspires her," adding that the project will give viewers a look inside "a side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television before." The mom of three is no stranger to high-profile nuptials of course! She was by Meghan's side during her and Prince Harry's big day in 2018, and Jessica's kids even served in the bridal party!

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, meghan markle, jessica mulroney, i do redo, jessica mulroney show, Reality TV, meghan markle jessica mulroney, duchess of sussex
S2020 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.