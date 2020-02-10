Anya Taylor-Joy Says She & Alexander Skarsgard Would Laugh Their 'Heads Off' On 'The Northman' Set
CLIP 04/19/22
Main Content
Meghan Markle's BFF is ready for the spotlight! Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney dropped the first trailer for her upcoming reality series "I Do, Redo," which chronicles couples getting a second chance at their dream wedding. Jessica revealed in a press release that she feels "blessed" to "be able to create a show that truly inspires her," adding that the project will give viewers a look inside "a side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television before." The mom of three is no stranger to high-profile nuptials of course! She was by Meghan's side during her and Prince Harry's big day in 2018, and Jessica's kids even served in the bridal party!