Meghan Markle's BFF is ready for the spotlight! Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney dropped the first trailer for her upcoming reality series "I Do, Redo," which chronicles couples getting a second chance at their dream wedding. Jessica revealed in a press release that she feels "blessed" to "be able to create a show that truly inspires her," adding that the project will give viewers a look inside "a side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television before." The mom of three is no stranger to high-profile nuptials of course! She was by Meghan's side during her and Prince Harry's big day in 2018, and Jessica's kids even served in the bridal party!

