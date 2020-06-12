Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney has apologized after being accused of using her white privilege to threaten influencer Sasha Exeter. Jessica penned a lengthy Instagram statement on Wednesday explaining that Sasha "rightfully called [her] out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society." Sasha had claimed days earlier that a Jessica took "offense" when Sasha asked followers to "use their voice for good" and "help combat the race war and what's happening in the Black community" and threatened Sasha's career "in writing." Following Jessica's apology, CTV announced it had pulled her series "I Do, Redo" from all its platforms.

