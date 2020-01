Also available on the NBC app

"The Morning Show" star Janina Gavankar talks with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles at the 2020 Grammy Awards about the big night. She opened up about attending the awards show with Questlove and how they have a shared interest in music. She also reacts when asked about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie moving to Canada and stepping down as senior members of the Royal family.

