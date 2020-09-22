Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, is signing off for now! The Canadian fashion stylist revealed that she would be taking a brief hiatus from social media following a dramatic few months in the public eye. The 40-year-old television personality struck a pose in a bold red pantsuit for an Instagram photo, which she captioned, "Little girls' night before a much-needed break to get some real work done. See you in a few weeks." The announcement came days after Jessica blasted ongoing reports claiming that she and Meghan are no longer friends following her dispute with lifestyle blogger and influencer Sasha Exeter in June 2020.

