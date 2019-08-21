Meghan Markle's Best Friend Jessica Mulroney Slams 'Racist Bullies' For Criticizing Royals

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle's best friend has her back! After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced major backlash for their decision to use a private jet to get to their tropical vacay, Jessica Mulroney is speaking out about the criticism Meghan and Harry have received. "When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out. When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies," she wrote.

Appearing: