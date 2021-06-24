Also available on the nbc app

It turns out Meghan Markle has written more than one children’s book! Librarian of U.S. Congress Carla Hayden took to social media to reveal that the Duchess of Sussex, who recently released a new children’s book called “The Bench,” previously filed a book for copyright back in 1996 when Meghan was in 8th grade. The book. Is called “A Face Without Freckles… Is A Night Without Stars.”

