Tiffany Haddish Addresses Rumors That She Might Replace Ellen DeGeneres’s As A Talk Show Host
Meghan Markle gave a special nod to Princess Diana during her upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah. The Duchess of Sussex wore the late royal's bracelet, which is the same bracelet that Prince Harry used to help create Meghan's stunning engagement ring. The couple wanted to wear the special sparkler during the interview so Harry's mother could be with them, a spokesperson told NBC News.