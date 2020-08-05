Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle has won a legal bid to protect the anonymity of several friends who came to her defense in a PEOPLE magazine article published in February 2019. A British judge ruled that Associated Newspapers could not reveal the undisclosed identities of the five individuals who decided to speak out on her behalf. "The Duchess felt it was necessary to take this step to try and protect her friends — as any of us would — and we're glad this was clear," a source from the team representing Meghan told NBC News. "We're happy that the judge has agreed to protect these five individuals."

