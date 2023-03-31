Meghan Markle has scored a major legal victory. The Duchess of Sussex won her bid to dismiss half-sister Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit against her on Thursday, Access Hollywood has learned. A Florida judge granted Meghan's request to throw out the case, citing in court documents obtained by NBC News that the mom of two cannot be held liable for claims made in the unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom" or what she said in her and Prince Harry's 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview. Per the docs, U.S. District Attorney Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell determined that Meghan's statement to Oprah that she "grew up as an only child" is protected opinion, and that she also isn't responsible for content in a book she did not publish herself.

