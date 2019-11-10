Meghan Markle Wasn’t Allowed Next To The Queen And Kate Middleton At Remembrance Day For This Reason

Also available on the NBC app

The entire royal family was in attendance at Sunday’s Remembrance Day ceremony, and people were quick to notice that Meghan Markle was not seated alongside Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker-Bowles. But there’s no need to reignite rumors of a royal rift—the royals are seated in order of precedence, not preference! In other words, those next in line to the throne sit closest to the Queen. All women wore somber black attire as they looked down on the event below, where Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles lay poppy wreaths to commemorate those who died in combat.

