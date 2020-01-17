Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle made her second charitable visit of the week in Canada at Justice For Girls in Vancouver. "We spoke for about an hour and a half and had a really great roundtable discussion about the important work and issues that Justice For Girls focuses on, including girls' rights," Justice For Girls co-director Zoë Craig-Sparrow told Access Hollywood of the visit. "She was extremely kind, and what struck us was that she was really knowledgeable of all the issues that we discussed. She put us all at ease. She was very casual, but at the same time, we were talking about really important issues." Meanwhile, back in the United Kingdom, Prince Harry made his first official public appearance since he and Meghan announced that they're scaling back their royal duties.

