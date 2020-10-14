Also available on the nbc app

For Meghan Markle, motherhood has amplified just how important it is to make a difference. The Duchess of Sussex took part in Fortune's Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit this week, where she discussed a wide range of important topics, including how raising a son has altered her perspective on leadership. "It makes you so concerned for the world they are going to inherit, so the things you are going to tolerate on your own are not the same that you're going to put your child in a position of vulnerability for," she shared. "You go every single day, 'How can I make this world better for him?' 'How can I make this world better for Archie?' And that is a shared belief between my husband and I."

Appearing: