Meghan Markle Wants To Be 'A Realistic Example' For Moms Losing Weight Post-Baby, Report Says

Meghan Markle isn't stressed about shedding her baby weight. Despite being under the royal spotlight, the Duchess of Sussex wants to be a "realistic example" for fellow new moms when it comes to losing weight after giving birth, an insider tells Us Weekly. Meghan's approach to her post-baby figure is no surprise, considering the other moves she's taken to make her motherhood journey a normal one. The 37-year-old famously opted out of the traditional hospital photo call hours after giving birth; and when she finally did show off Archie publicly, she wore a dress that proudly flaunted her post-baby body.

