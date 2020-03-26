Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is bringing her Markle sparkle back to a pretty familiar gig! The Duchess of Sussex has lent her voiceover talents to the upcoming DisneyNature doc, "Elephants," which will be available to stream April 3 on Disney+. The former actresses' collab with Disney will benefit elephants without borders, which seems like a perfect fit for Meghan! The announcement of Meghan’s voiceover job comes just days before she and Harry are set to officially leave royal life behind.

