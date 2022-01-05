Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle might have won big in her privacy and copyright infringement case against the publishers of the Mail on Sunday, but the amount of money she is set to receive in damages is actually pretty small. The Duchess of Sussex will receive £1, aka $1.36, in damages from the Mail on Sunday in result of her legal victory against the publishers for sharing a private letter she sent to her father, according to court docs obtained by the BBC.

