Meghan Markle is continuing to push for gender equality and social change. The Duchess of Sussex is scheduled to be a keynote speaker at the Girl Up Global Leadership Summit, alongside other A-listers including former First Lady Michelle Obama and actor and activist Priyanka Chopra. The organization shared the news about Meghan's appearance at the virtual summit on their Instagram page, adding, "The present is female! But don’t take our word for it. ⁠ Hear from our keynote speaker Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, as she takes the stage at our 2020 @girlupcampaign Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15!"

