Meghan Markle is getting real with the one and only music icon Mariah Carey. The Duchess of Sussex dropped her second podcast episode of "Archetypes" and the two got candid about what it means to them to be biracial. Meghan revealed that she feels like she wasn't treated as a "black woman" until she started dating Prince Harry.

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight