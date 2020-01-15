Meghan Markle Swaps Out Heels For Casual Style At Surprise Vancouver Women's Center Visit

Also available on the NBC app

The royal show must go on! Just days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped the bombshell news that they're stepping down as senior members of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex focused on effecting positive change in the Vancouver community. The 38-year-old ditched the ongoing drama and returned to her pre-royal casual style to visit a women's center in Vancouver, which, according to its website, works to "provide basic needs and positive change" for local women and children.

