Meghan Markle is celebrating International Women’s Day with the women of the future! On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to Robert Clack School in Dagenham, England, where she spoke to students during a special assembly. During her remarks, Meghan encouraged the students to know their worth, telling them, “No matter how small you might feel, or how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole. No matter what color you are. No matter what gender you are. You have a voice and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.”

