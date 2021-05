Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle made a surprise for a group of women in honor of Women's History Month - and it was quite sweet! Meghan baked a lemon olive oil cake with lemons straight from her garden at her home in California, as part of a meal provided to a group of women in Chicago by World Central Kitche and the Archewell Foundation, which is the nonprofit founded by the Meghan and Prince Harry.

