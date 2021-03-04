Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is speaking out in the new promo from her and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview. In the latest teaser for Sunday night's 90-minute special, the Duchess of Sussex did not hold back when discussing the importance of speaking her truth. When asked by Oprah how she felt about “the palace hearing [her speak her] truth,” she replied, “I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And, if that comes with risk of losing things? I mean, there's a lot that's been lost already.” “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special” airs on March 7 at 8/7c on CBS.

Appearing: