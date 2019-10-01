Meghan Markle Sues Tabloid As Prince Harry Blasts 'Ruthless' Media

Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had enough attacks from the press. A legal spokesperson representing the Duchess revealed in a statement that she has filed a claim against Mail On Sunday and its parent company Associated Newspapers "over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex." Subsequently, Prince Harry spoke out against the bullying of his wife in the tabloids in an emotional statement to the public. "My deepest fear is history repeating itself," he wrote in part. "I've seen what happens when someone I love commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person."

