Meghan Markle has made her way back across the pond! The Duchess of Sussex was spotted out and about in London on Thursday donning a chic camel-colored wrap coat and strappy heels, as seen in photographs obtained by the British Tabloid The Sun. The sighting comes just hours before Meghan and husband Prince Harry are set to attend the Endeavor Fund Awards, which will mark the couple's first royal engagement since the parents decided to step down as senior members of the royal family.

