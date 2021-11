Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is revealing why she's spoken out about paid family leave. The Duchess of Sussex joined the New York Times DealBook Online Summit on Tuesday, which celebrated the 20-year anniversary of DealBook. The mother-of-two shared why she has advocated for the issue, saying she doesn't see it as political but as a "humanitarian issue."

