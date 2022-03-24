Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is speaking out for a new project…literally! The Duchess of Sussex is teaming up with Spotify for her latest endeavor, a new podcast called "Archetypes." In a teaser for the series that dropped on Thursday, the mom of two investigates the labels that try to hold women back. "I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place," the Duchess said.

