Meghan Markle Smiles While Boarding Seaplane In The Canadian Snow

Meghan Markle is staying warm in Canada amid the ongoing royal family drama. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted bundled up in a green coat and knee-high brown boots as she braved the snow to board a seaplane from Vancouver Island to the mainland. This is the first time Meghan has been photographed out and about since she returned from the UK to reunite with 8-month-old baby boy Archie. The "Suits" alum departed England days after the bombshell announcement that she and Prince Harry plan to "step back" from royal duties. The Duke of Sussex will soon join his wife and son in Canada where they spent private family time over the holidays.

