Meghan Markle Slays Another Recycled Look On Africa Tour With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle keeps giving her favorite outfits the love they deserve! The Duchess of Sussex repeated another memorable look during her and Prince Harry's Africa tour, stepping out in the same striped Martin Grant maxi dress she debuted on their last royal tour in Australia. The summery look is the second time she's showcased repeat fashion, first donning a bright blue, belted Veronica Beard shirt dress from her and the Duke's appearance in Tonga months earlier.

