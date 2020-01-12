Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle is wasting no time getting to work following the news that she and Prince Harry are stepping back from royal duties. The Times of London reports the Duchess of Sussex has inked a voiceover deal for an unspecified project with Disney in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, a wildlife conservation charity that helps protect the animals from poachers. The couple made headlines around the world with the announcement that they intend to become financially independent. But it seems as though the plan was already in motion for some time.

