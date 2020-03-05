Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't let a little rain get them down! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex beamed during their first joint appearance in the UK since stepping down from senior royal duties, hitting up the Endeavour Awards in London on March 5. The couple couldn't have looked happier while sharing a romantic gaze amid the stormy weather. Harry even held an umbrella for both him and Meghan, keeping her and her stunning ensemble dry! The 38-year-old opted for more dramatic makeup that echoed her pre-royal life, rocking a deep burgundy lip and smoky eye that perfectly complemented her bright blue Victoria Beckham dress.

