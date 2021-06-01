Also available on the nbc app

One of Princess Diana’s close friends is saying Meghan Markle is a lot like the late royal. Stewart Peace spoke out to The Sun, saying he feels the two are a lot alike, comparing the Duchess of Sussex’s recent bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey to Diana’s infamous interview with Martin Bashir. “There is a vibrational difference, but the point is that the courage, the sensitivity that it took to come forth with those revelations was outstanding and I felt that what Meghan was actually living through was the spirit of revelation, the spirit of transparency that Diana was trying to achieve,” he told the publication.

