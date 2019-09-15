Meghan Markle Shares New Photo Of Baby Archie For Prince Harry's 35th Birthday

Also available on the NBC app

Happy 35th birthday to the Duke of Sussex! Meghan Markle celebrated Prince Harry's big day on Instagram with a sweet tribute featuring a never-before-seen photo of their son Archie. The new shot from the baby's christening day in July 2019 shows the proud dad doting on the little one, who was sitting in his mom's lap. "Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day," Meghan wrote to her husband. "You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son."

